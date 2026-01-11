Pawan Kalyan’s Martial arts journey earns global recognition

He became the first Telugu person to be inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under Soke Muramatsu Sensei, a rare honor given outside Japan

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 11th January 2026 6:29 pm IST
Kenjutsu
Tiger of Martial Arts

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, the famous actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has achieved a rare honor by being inducted into Kenjutsu, an ancient Japanese swordsmanship art. This recognition is a result of his long dedication and commitment to martial arts.

Before entering the film industry, Pawan Kalyan developed a passion for martial arts. While living in Chennai, he trained hard in karate and other fighting styles. Over time, he not only focused on physical training but also studied Japanese samurai traditions and martial arts philosophy. His dedication to martial arts was also showcased in his films, where he displayed these skills on screen, earning recognition.

Global Recognition and Honors

Pawan Kalyan’s hard work and dedication were rewarded with prestigious international honors. He received the Fifth Dan from Sogo Budo Kanri Kai, a respected Japanese organization. Additionally, he became the first Telugu person to be inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under Soke Muramatsu Sensei, a rare honor given outside Japan. He was also awarded the title “Tiger of Martial Arts” by the Golden Dragons organization.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Training with Experts

To achieve such expertise, Pawan Kalyan trained under Hanshi Professor Dr. Siddiq Mahmoodi, a top martial arts expert in India. His training in Kendo helped him develop strong technical skills and a deeper understanding of martial arts.

Impact on Cinema and Politics

In addition to his martial arts achievements, Pawan Kalyan has made a significant impact in both the film industry and politics. He showcased his martial arts talent in films like Thammudu, Khushi, and OG. Currently, he is serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 11th January 2026 6:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
Back to top button