Pawan lacks ‘courage’ to question Naidu, targets woman Dalit minister: Jagan

Amaravati: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged on Thursday that Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan lacks the “boldness” to question Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the state’s deteriorating law and order situation, choosing instead to target a woman Dalit minister over the issue.

Reddy’s comments were in response to Kalyan’s recent criticism of Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha regarding the decline in law and order and the increase in crimes against women, five months after the TDP, BJP, and Janasena alliance government took office.

Kalyan, speaking at a recent public meeting, stated that if he were the home minister, the situation would be different, urging Anitha to take her responsibilities seriously to uphold law and order in the state.

“Whose responsibility is law and order? Isn’t it directly under the Chief Minister? Whom should you (Kalyan) question when law and order fails? Not Chandrababu Naidu? He (Kalyan) doesn’t have the boldness to question Chandrababu Naidu,” Reddy remarked at a press conference held at his residence in Tadepalli.

Also Read Pawan Kalyan buys 12 more acres land in Pithapuram constituency

Expressing surprise at the deputy chief minister highlighting the failure of law and order in the state, the opposition leader noted that Kalyan does not hesitate to target a woman Dalit minister, yet “she will take it” without a complaint.

Following Kalyan’s remarks, Anitha responded positively, stating that he had supported her and had not labeled her a failure.

Reddy also questioned Kalyan’s response to an alleged incident in the Deputy Chief Minister’s own Pithapuram constituency, where a TDP councillor’s husband was accused of raping a Dalit woman at a dump yard. “He doesn’t have the courage to question Chandrababu Naidu, but he’ll deliver movie dialogues like ‘I’ll skin people alive,” Reddy commented.

The former chief minister went on to accuse the NDA government of fostering widespread injustice, claiming it is undermining democracy in Andhra Pradesh.

Highlighting a gap between the NDA’s pre-election promises and its current performance, Reddy alleged that sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture have been neglected.

“Over these five months, no section has escaped their (NDA government’s) betrayal. All systems have been undermined, and the state is navigating through destructive conditions,” he claimed.

Reddy cited delays in fee reimbursements for students and pending dues of Rs 2,400 crore to Aarogyasri network hospitals as examples of the government’s failures.

He also claimed that YSRCP social media activists had faced harassment and illegal detention by police, warning that private cases would be filed against responsible officers, even if they retired or were transferred to another state.

“We will address all your illegal activities. We will summon you even if you retire or go on deputation, even if you are overseas. We will not remain silent,” he said.

Criticising DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Reddy noted that Rao, who previously served under the YSRCP government, now allegedly compromised his principles for a more favourable post.

“Is the government functioning properly now? Why are so many attacks happening on YSRCP cadres? Why are fake cases being filed? Why were 91 women raped in five months, and why are crimes against minors and women escalating?” Reddy questionedd.

Meanwhile, Minister Anitha responded by accusing Reddy of “shedding crocodile tears” and using words unbefitting of a leader like the Pulivendula MLA (Jagan).

At a press conference held at the Secretariat, she alleged that Reddy had left the state “a den of economic criminals and rowdies,” citing issues like rapes and marijuana-related crimes.

“Today, he comes forward, speaking as though numerous atrocities have taken place, claiming that democracy has been undermined in just five months. It’s absurd; he’s shedding crocodile tears,” she stated.