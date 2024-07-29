Pawar raises concerns over Manipur-like disturbances in Maharashtra; BJP hits back

Thane: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has expressed deep concern over the potential for Manipur-like disturbances in Maharashtra and called for maintaining social unity for the development of the country.

Addressing a Social Unity Conference in Navi Mumbai on Sunday evening, Pawar also criticised the Centre’s handling of the ethnic strife in Manipur, which has claimed several lives since last May.

Pawar didn’t specify the reason for his assessment; however, the remarks come days after he flagged the “rift” among communities over the Maratha-OBC quota tussle and recent criticism by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who dubbed the veteran Maratha politician a “corruption ringleader.”

Stung by Pawar’s remarks, the Maharashtra unit of the BJP accused him of using language that could trigger riots.

“The prime minister never felt the need to visit Manipur in the wake of social disturbances in the northeastern state and console people. Such incidents also occurred in neighboring states, especially in Karnataka,” Pawar said.

“There is a concern in the state (Maharashtra) in the recent period that such a thing will happen. Everyone should work to create an ‘eksangha rashtra’ (united nation) going beyond caste, creed, and religion,” he said.

The former Union minister also claimed an “atmosphere of concern” prevailed in different regions of India.

“In our state also, the situation is directed towards this (social concern). The entire responsibility of creating unity in society is of the government, which is not doing it. All should come together to ensure social unity is not disturbed,” he said.

Notably, Maharashtra is witnessing growing tensions between the Maratha community seeking the reservation under the OBC category and the backward classes.

Stressing social unity is crucial for developing and strengthening the economy, Pawar said the current scenario of tension and division is alarming.

“The growing discord in the country requires unity beyond caste, religion, and language. The responsibility of fostering social unity lies with the government,” he said while accusing the government of failing to take effective steps to address these issues.

Pawar repeatedly highlighted Manipur in his speech.

“A discussion was held in Parliament on Manipur. People from various castes and creeds came to meet us in Delhi. They described how a small state, where people lived in harmony for generations, has become restless. A conflict between two communities saw houses being set afire, destruction of houses, and abuse of women,” he added.

People of Manipur, who have been living together and maintaining dialogue for generations, are now unwilling to speak with each other, the Rajya Sabha member added.

“It is the responsibility of rulers to resolve and address such a huge crisis and assure people, foster unity, and maintain law and order. Unfortunately, today’s rulers have not even looked at this crisis. Despite so much turmoil, the Prime Minister of the country didn’t feel the need to visit Manipur and console people,” Pawar said.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule on Monday slammed Pawar and described his remarks as inappropriate.

“He (Pawar) used language that could instigate riots, but the people of Maharashtra are intelligent and won’t resort to rioting. Some people are trying to create a rift between communities and staging agitations, Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur.

He said Pawar should come forward to stop such people, apparently referencing protests for the Maratha quota led by Manoj Jarange.

Bawankule said violence won’t happen in Maharashtra under the watch of an able home minister like Devendra Fadnavis.

“Sharad Pawar must explain the motive for talking about the possibility of riots and violence in the state,” he said.

Queried about Prakash Ambedkar’s claim that the heated exchange between Jarange and Fadnavis was fake, Bawankule said the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief knows Fadnavis is being made a villain for no reason.

“Ambedkar knows Pawar had done nothing for the Maratha reservation in 40 years unlike Fadnavis (in five years when he was chief minister in the BJP-led government),” Bawankule added.