MLA of Ajit Pawar’s group meets Sharad Pawar

Pune: Atul Benke, an MLA of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, on Saturday met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar here.

The development sparked off speculation as it came days after Ajit Gavhane, Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief of the Ajit Pawar-led party, resigned along with two former corporators.

Benke, MLA from Junnar in Pune district, met Sharad Pawar at the residence of Shirur MP and NCP (SP) leader Amol Kolhe.

When asked by reporters, the Pawar senior played down the meeting.

“Several people come to meet me. He is my friend’s son,” the veteran leader said.

“All those who worked for our candidates in the Lok Sabha elections are our people. Protecting their interest is our responsibility,” Sharad Pawar further said.

Benke, for his part, did not make clear his intentions.

When asked which NCP faction he would stay with during the coming Maharashtra assembly elections, he said, “There is still time for elections. Anything can happen….in the Mahayuti seat-sharing, or Dada (Ajit Pawar) and Saheb (Sharad Pawar) can come together.”

Ajit Pawar joined the ruling Mahayuti alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP in July 2023 by splitting the NCP and became Maharashtra deputy chief minister.

Benke also said that in the aftermath of the NCP split, he decided to stay with the Ajit Pawar-led party in the interest of his constituency. “After I took the decision, two irrigation projects were sanctioned (in Junnar),” he added.

Talking to reporters elsewhere, Ajit Pawar said Benke should be asked about why he met the senior Pawar.

“So what….many MLAs come to meet me as well. Ask Atul Benke the reason of his meeting,” said the deputy chief minister.