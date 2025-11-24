Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most loved actors. With blockbuster films, a huge fan base, and a strong family legacy, he is often seen as one of the most talented and charming stars of his generation. His performances in movies like Rockstar, Barfi, and Sanju earned him massive respect. Ranbir also enjoys a loyal online following, where every update about his personal and professional life quickly goes viral. Because of this craze, even small moments attract big attention.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Clip Creates a New Controversy

This time, Ranbir is trending for an unexpected reason. A clip from Netflix’s Dining With The Kapoors shows non-vegetarian dishes like fish curry, mutton, and paya being served at a family dinner. Ranbir is seen sitting at the table. This led fans to question his earlier statements about turning vegetarian for his role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor's PR team claimed he gave up non vegetarian food out of respect for playing Lord Ram in the Ramayana movie but he is seen enjoying fish curry, mutton, and paya with his family. Ranbir Kapoor has the most effective PR in Bollywood. #DiningWithTheKapoors pic.twitter.com/Q3UKNnhfTZ — 🌱 (@sharvarilove) November 23, 2025

Although the video does not clearly show him eating the dishes, viewers began calling out the inconsistency between his past claims and the new footage.

Social media users criticised Ranbir’s PR team for promoting the idea that he adopted a sattvic lifestyle by quitting meat, alcohol, and smoking. Some also brought up an old interview where Ranbir said he was a “big beef guy”. Many fans said they would not judge his food choices, but they disliked what they felt was a misleading PR narrative.

In one of the interviews, Ranbir Kapoor had also said, “My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan.”

Despite the online heat, excitement for Ramayana remains strong. Ranbir stars as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The first part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2026, and the film continues to be one of the most awaited projects in Indian cinema.