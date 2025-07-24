PayPal partners with NPCI to integrate UPI for global payments 

In a major development for digital payments, PayPal has joined hand with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to integrate UPI into its PayPal World platform.

It aims to simplify cross-border transactions for millions of users worldwide.

Global transactions with UPI, PayPal

The partnership will enable interoperability between UPI, PayPal and Venmo. The initiative is part of PayPal’s broader strategy to connect major payment systems and digital wallets on a single platform.

With nearly two billion users across launch partners, the move is set to revolutionize international money transfers.

PayPal’s new platform PayPal World is designed to streamline online shopping, in-store purchases and AI-driven transactions across borders.

Alex Chriss president and CEO of PayPal said that while cross-border payments are inherently complex, the integration will make the process effortless for consumers and businesses alike.

UPI’s global expansion

Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NPCI International Payments Ltd., said that the integration marks a key milestone in UPI’s global expansion.

Now the Indian consumers can use UPI for hassle-free international transactions.

The alliance between PayPal, NPCI, and UPI is poised to reshape the future of global digital payments.