PBKS star Priansh Arya turns scary moment into heartwarming gesture

Hyderabad: Young cricketers often make headlines for big shots and fearless batting. But sometimes, it is their heart off the field that truly wins fans. Priansh Arya, the young and dynamic player representing Punjab Kings in the IPL, has done exactly that.

During a recent clash between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, Priansh smashed a powerful shot into the stands that unfortunately struck an elderly spectator. While such moments can be alarming, what followed turned the incident into something truly touching.

Priyansh Arya six badly injured a man's head in stands. pic.twitter.com/csNqEadB92 — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) April 28, 2026

A Gesture That Won Hearts

Soon after the match, Priansh, along with team co-owner Preity Zinta and the Punjab Kings management, reached out to the fan through a video call. The elderly man, accompanied by his son, reassured them that he was recovering well. Priansh, showing genuine concern, spoke kindly and even invited the fan to attend a match in Dharamshala. He also promised to meet him personally the next time he visits Chandigarh.

This thoughtful and human gesture has quickly gone viral, earning praise from fans across social media. Many have applauded the young cricketer for his humility and sense of responsibility.

On the field, Priansh Arya is fast emerging as a player to watch. Known for his aggressive batting style and fearless approach, he adds fresh energy to the Punjab Kings lineup and continues to impress with his performances.

But beyond runs and boundaries, it is moments like these that truly define a player. Priansh Arya has shown that cricket is not just about the game it is also about care, connection, and winning hearts.