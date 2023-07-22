PD Act slapped on man involved in spurious liquor cases in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An alleged spurious liquor seller, involved in three cases, was detained under the Prevention of Dangerous Activities (of Bootleggers, Dacoits, Drug Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffickers and Langer Grabbers) Act, 1986, by the prohibition and excise department sleuths on Saturday, July 22.

The detainee Rajaram Singh, a native of Jharkhand, had formed a gang along with four other persons, and all were involved in three cases of spurious liquor. The cases were registered at Musheerabad, Narayanguda, and Malakpet prohibition and excise stations. In the three cases the officials had seized 123 bottles and two autos.

“The person is acting as a bridge between the spurious liquor suppliers of Haryana and the local consumers. In all the cases, the chemical examiner opined that the liquor seized from Rajaram is spurious,” said K Pavan Kumar, district prohibition and excise officer, Secunderabad.

The officials appealed to the people to buy the liquor only from licensed shops.