Peddapalli MP seeks Rs 10,000 pension for Singareni retirees from Centre

Hyderabad: Peddapalli Member of Parliament G Vamshi Krishna on Tuesday, February 10, said he is making sustained efforts to secure an increase in pension for retired employees of the Singareni Collieries to Rs 10,000 per month.

In a statement, the Congress MP said he has written multiple letters to the Union Ministry of Coal and Mines, urging it to enhance the pension benefits of Singareni retirees. He stated that the issue has been taken up with the Centre in view of the financial hardships being faced by former workers.

Actuary appointed to conduct feasibility study: MP

According to Vamshi Krishna, the Union government has responded to his representation and informed him that an actuary has been appointed to conduct a study on the feasibility of revising the pension.

He added that a final decision on the pension hike would be taken by the Centre based on the report submitted by the actuary.

The MP reiterated his commitment to pursuing the matter until a favourable decision is reached for the retired workers.