Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s much-awaited sports action drama Peddi is finally set to hit theatres on June 4. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has created strong buzz among fans, especially in the Telugu states. With paid premieres and strong advance bookings, trade experts are predicting a massive opening at the box office.

Peddi Advance Bookings

Advance bookings for Peddi have started on a positive note. The film has already sold lakhs of tickets across India, with the Telugu version contributing the majority of sales. Cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Guntur are witnessing strong occupancy levels.

The film is also performing well in overseas markets, particularly North America, where advance sales have crossed the million-dollar mark. This overseas support is expected to add significantly to the opening day collections.

Peddi Day One Prediction

According to trade analysts, Peddi has a realistic chance of touching the Rs 100 crore worldwide gross mark on its opening day, including paid premiere collections.

The biggest contribution is expected from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where special shows and temporary ticket price hikes have boosted revenue potential. Overseas collections are also expected to play a major role in helping the film achieve the milestone.

Final Prediction

Based on current trends:

Opening Day Worldwide Gross: Rs 100+ crore

Rs 100+ crore Opening Weekend Worldwide Gross: Rs 250 to 300 crore

Rs 250 to 300 crore Lifetime Worldwide Gross (Average Talk): Rs 350 to 450 crore

Rs 350 to 450 crore Lifetime Worldwide Gross (Positive Talk): Rs 500 to 650 crore

Rs 500 to 650 crore Break-Even Target: Around Rs 400 to 450 crore gross

Around Rs 400 to 450 crore gross Verdict Needed for Ram Charan Comeback: Minimum Rs 500 crore

Why Peddi Is A Crucial Film For Ram Charan

The film arrives after the disappointing box office performance of Game Changer. While Ram Charan enjoyed global success with RRR, industry experts believe Peddi will be an important test of his solo box office strength.

Many trade observers feel that a strong performance from Peddi could re-establish Ram Charan as one of the biggest pan-India stars and give Telugu cinema another major blockbuster.

What Is Peddi About?

Peddi is a rural sports action drama featuring Ram Charan in the role of a crossover athlete and wrestler. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.