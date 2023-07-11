Pedestrians can now push this button to cross Hyderabad roads

31 pelican signals have been installed at strategic locations across the city where high pedestrian footfall was observed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 11th July 2023 11:07 am IST
Hyderabad: 31 pelican traffic signals installed for pedestrian safety
Pelican traffic signal (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: To enhance pedestrian safety in the city, 31 pelican signals with a push button facility have been installed by traffic police under the ‘Safe City Project’.

These signals allow pedestrians to cross the road safely with the assistance of traffic volunteers and local traffic cops who halt vehicular traffic for a designated time. Additionally, pedestrian islands have been marked with sign boards, and citizens have been encouraged to use foot-over-bridges at 56 metro stations.

Operating a manual system that allows a window of 15-20 seconds for pedestrians to cross the road safely, the signals were installed at strategic locations such as near hospitals, colleges, schools, and commercial public places where high pedestrian footfall was observed.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: QR codes to lead citizens to civic officials to report issues

Additional commissioner (traffic) G Sudheer Babu said, “The vehicular traffic will come to a halt on both sides until pedestrians cross the road. Two volunteers (monitored by concerned traffic SHOs) will be deployed at each pelican signal to assist the pedestrians.”

“One traffic cop will be posted on each signal and the volunteers can use a stop the vehicles,” said Sudheer.

Though 43 pelican signals in the city were proposed, 31 have been installed on busy areas so far.

The traffic cops have identified pedestrian islands at busy junctions and intersections and erected 71 pedestrian island sign boards.

Additionally, the traffic officers will identify the list of places where markings are required for the safety of pedestrians and will address the issue with GHMC and pursue them until markings are laid.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 11th July 2023 11:07 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button