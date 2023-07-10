Hyderabad: QR codes to lead citizens to civic officials to report issues

Hyderabad: Aiming to bridge the communication gap between citizens and civic agencies, the Telangana government on Monday announced that it will set up QR code scanners on the streets to enable citizens to reach out to civic body officials.

An ordinary citizen may be unaware of whom to contact when a street light on a road does not work or when a drainage-related issue arises. The QR codes will help citizens report civic issues to the concerned department or official.

The idea was inspired by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which recently launched the installation of QR code scanners on the streets of the south zone.

The development in Karnataka was shared by a Twitter user, who reached out to KTR appealing for a similar process in Hyderabad.

KTR responded to the idea positively and said, “We will have it in place asap.” He also requested the special chief secretary to the state, Arvind Kumar and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalaxmi and the GHMC commissioner to get the QR scanners installed. He pushed for the same in other municipalities of the state.

Absolutely 👍



We will have it in place asap. Request @arvindkumar_ias and @GadwalvijayaTRS @CommissionrGHMC to get this done



Also let’s plan for all other Municipalities @cdmatelangana https://t.co/REeCPdcErL — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 10, 2023

Urban development special chief secretary Arvind Kumar, responding to KTR’s tweet, stated that the process will be brought into place within the next 6-8 weeks.