People abandon cattle, but object to using them for food: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday, July 31, remarked that it was a feature of this “flawed world” that people will abandon cattle after it fulfils its economic purpose but still take offence when someone uses it as food.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice N Kotiswar Singh made the observation while hearing the case of a man who died after being attacked by a bull in Punjab in 2007, Live Law reported.

While awarding the widow of the man Rs 15 lakh in compensation, the court expanded the discussion to the broader issue of stray cattle and the dangers they pose on roads.

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The bench noted that people who choose to rear animals should ideally care for them for their entire lives. It also acknowledged that many farmers and dairy owners might not have the means to take care of the animals after they cease to be productive. “They should at least see to it that they are safely transferred to shelters,” the court observed.

The top court noted that 24 states have laws against cattle slaughter, but provisions regarding their protection are not properly implemented.

Raising concern about the rise in cattle-related accidents, the court said that they are “not meant to be natural speed-breakers, placed willy-nilly on National Highways, roads and streets.” Referring to official data, it said that over 1,300 people have lost their lives in animal-related incidents in recent years.

The court directed the states to ensure effective implementation of cattle protection laws and create a mechanism to compensate the victims of stray cattle incidents.

It also asked for tagging of cattle, maintenance of digital records on the functioning of animal shelters, and holding owners accountable for safely transferring the animals to shelters.

The court directed that a copy of the judgment be forwarded to the Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories for consideration.