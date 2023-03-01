People asking how to make Holi dishes: Kharge on gas price hike

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed the Centre for raising prices of domestic and commercial LPG ahead of Holi.

Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi, “Price of domestic gas has increased by Rs 50 and commercial by Rs 350, the people are now asking how to make Holi dishes, how long will these orders of loot continue?”

🔺घरेलू रसोई गैस सिलिंडर के दाम ₹50 बढ़ाए



🔺कमर्शियल गैस सिलिंडर ₹350 महँगा



जनता पूछ रही है —



अब कैसे बनेंगे होली के पकवान,

कब तक जारी रहेंगे लूट के ये फ़रमान ?



मोदी सरकार लागू कमरतोड़ महंगाई के तले पिसता हर इंसान ! #LPGPriceHike — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 1, 2023

He said the people are being crushed due to high inflation during the Modi government.

The Prices of domestic cooking gas and commercial cylinders have been hiked by Rs 50 and Rs 350.50 per cylinder respectively with effect from Wednesday (March 1).

With this hike, the retail price of cooking gas in Delhi will now be Rs 1,103 per cylinder, while the price for a commercial cylinder will be Rs 2,119.50.

Domestic gas prices were last revised in July 2022. A domestic gas cylinder weighs 14.2 kg while a commercial gas cylinder weighs 19 kg.

Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Beyond that, customers need to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price.