People facing criminal charges will walk out of jail if SP voted to power: Shah

Bulandshahr: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Amit Shah while addressing a public meeting in Anupshahar said that if Samajwadi Party is voted to power ‘mistakenly’ in the state, then people facing criminal cases like Azam Khan, Atique Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari will come out of jail.

“In Dibai, Bulandshahr, “…where Azam Khan, Atique Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari are in jail. If you commit the mistake of bringing the SP government to power then they will come out. Should they come out? Should SP government be formed?…,” Shah said in the public meeting today.

The Home Minister said that all mafia from Uttar Pradesh is either in jail, have left the state, or are there in the Samajwadi Party’s list of candidates.

Taking a jibe at SP, the senior BJP leader said, “Akhilesh babu used to say in every election that BJP raises the slogan of ‘Mandir wahin banaenge.’ He used to say ‘mandir wahin banaenge, tithi nahi bataenge.’ Akhilesh babu, now Modi ji has laid the foundation of the grand Ram temple and started its construction.”

Further, Shah said that BJP worked for the transformation of Uttar Pradesh and Modi has done the work of securing the country.

“Yogi Adityanath has done the work of transforming Uttar Pradesh. You give one more chance to the BJP, in the next five years, Uttar Pradesh will be the number one state of the country,” he said.

“I am sure that this time also in Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath is going to become the Chief Minister with a two-thirds majority,” Shah added.

Shah further said that after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir not even a single stone was pelted at that time.

“Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress opposed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and had said that there would be violence there, but not even a single stone was pelted at that time. Today Kashmir is an integral part of Mother India. When Congress, SP was in the BSP government, terrorists used to come from Pakistan, take away the heads of soldiers. Today no terrorist dares to do anything,” said the Union Minister.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.