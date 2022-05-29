People from different faiths living like brothers in Telangana: Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Saturday said the people from different castes and religions are living like brothers in Telangana State and peace and social harmony is prevailed in the State because of the able administration of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Mahmood Ali along with his cabinet colleague Koppula Eshwar released a documentary “Manavatha Parimalam” made on the welfare of Scheduled Castes by a senior journalist Vashiraju Prakasham at the Press Club here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Ali said in the combined Andhra Pradesh State, communal disturbances used to take place frequently and it was a tough time for the government to maintain the law and order. But, since the formation of Telangana State, the situation has changed completely and the Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has set an example for other States by treating people from all religions equally, he added.

The Minister said the development in Telangana was going on at the brisk pace and many noted international companies are opting Hyderabad as the best destination for their investment.

Minister Koppula Eshwar said the change is clearly visible among the Dalit community people after launching the Dalit Bandu scheme and setting up the Gurukul Schools for the community.

Government Advisor Ramana Chary, document writer and director Gaddam Padma and others were present.