People in every household are suffering from fever, cough: Survey

Hyderabad: The fever survey being taken by a team of 25000 staff of the health department has revealed startling facts that the people in every household are suffering from fever, cough, cold, sore throat, body pain, and other symptoms. Some of these symptoms are mild while some are severe. Infected persons are given isolation kits and advised to take medicine regularly.

According to the department of health bulletin 1.79 lakh people were found with fever symptoms. The survey covered 42.31 lakh households. A Total of 178 179 home isolation kits were distributed.

According to the survey team, at least one member of every household is suffering from symptoms – some minor and some severe.

According to doctors many people are infected with the omicron variant but its effect is not severe enough to require hospital admission as was the case in the first and second waves of Corona.

The survey team revealed that the people are not forthcoming about their infection as they are apprehensive about their neighbor’s adverse reaction. Some are visiting private clinics to seek treatment.

The doctors advised people not to suppress their infection and seek proper treatment.