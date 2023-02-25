People of Maharashtra demand replication of Telangana model: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party leader K Kavitha on Saturday said that the people of Maharashtra are demanding the replication of Telangana governance.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, she said the Telangana government is able to provide 24-hour drinking water in Hyderabad and questioned why the Maharashtra government is unable to do the same in Mumbai as the drinking water is only provided for two hours a day.

She said the people of Maharashtra have been requesting the expansion of BRS operations in the state.

She said, “Telangana shares nearly 1,000 km of its border with Maharashtra but there is a huge difference in terms of the welfare schemes and development.”

BRS party will make an announcement regarding contesting the elections in Maharashtra, Kavitha added.

The BRS party leader is in Maharashtra to attend various programs.