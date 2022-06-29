People of Seemanchal will not forgive 4 rebel MLAs: Bihar AIMIM leader

Patna: After four rebel AIMIM legislators joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, Akhtarul Imam, the state president of the party said that they have cheated the people of Seemanchal and the Muslim community.

“The four MLAs have cheated the people of Seemanchal area and will not forgive them. People will teach them lesson in the next election. Those four MLAs have also cheated our national president Asaduddin Owaisi,” Imam said while comparing rebel MLAs with Mir Jafar.

“The RJD is a party based on Muslim-Yadav equation and now they are talking about A to Z these days. When I left RJD, 5 MLAs won the assembly elections in 2020. Now, they have merged 4 MLAs in their party and I am sure in the next election our strength will rise to 24,” he said.

The four rebel MLAs who have joined RID include Muhammad Izhar Asfi, MLA of Kochadhaman; Shahnawaz Alam, MLA from Jokihat; Syed Ruknuddin, MLA of Bayasi; and Azhar Naimi of Bahadurganj assembly constituency of Bihar’s Seemanchal area.

With this, the RJD became the single largest party in Bihar with 80 MLAs followed by BJP with 77 MLAs.

Tejashwi Yadav met met Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha with four rebel AIMIM MLAs and later these four met RJD’s national president Lalu Prasad.

“They have joined RJD as their ideology is similar to ours. The people of Bihar had given the mandate to us but they formed government from the backdoor. In Bihar, we are strong opposition and we are not very far from the majority. Still, we are not greedy for power unlike them. That is why BJP and the JD-U are humiliating each other every day, but are still in alliance and share power,” Tejashwi said.