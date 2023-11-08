People should be told reasons behind mobile internet suspension in J-K areas: Omar

Srinagar: After mobile internet was shut in some areas of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that the authorities should tell people the reasons for such actions.

Talking to reporters in Bandipora, Abdullah, a former chief minister, said he was not aware of the reason for the mobile internet shutdown.

“It would be good to let the people in those areas know the reasons behind it. People are not fools…they would not protest on such a thing, but they want to understand the reason behind stopping the services,” he said.

Telecom service providers were directed to suspend mobile data within three km radius of Wampora and Hunipora areas of Pulwama from 7 pm on November 5 to 7 pm on November 8, officials said.

The suspension order mentioned the possibility of mobile data services being misused by anti-national elements, which may cause deterioration in public order.

To a question on youngsters currently in detention in various jails, Abdullah said those who do not face serious allegations should be released soon.

“We have raised this before as well, in Parliament and at the all-party meeting with the prime minister on Kashmir (in June 2021)…that whoever has been arrested, especially after 2019, should be released. Those who do not face serious allegations, they should be released,” he said.

