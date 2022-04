People who labelled Sanjay as ‘irresponsible’ must watch ‘KGF 2’: Maanayata Dutt

Mumbai: As Sanjay Dutt-starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ hit theatres on Thursday, his wife Maanayata Dutt shared a special message for people, especially for those who labelled him as “irresponsible” and “bad boy”.

“The film has been a special journey for us in more ways than one. All those who have often labelled him as irresponsible, non-committed and a bad boy must watch this film to see his determination, dedication and commitment,” Maanayata said.

For the unversed, Sanjay shot for ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ while battling cancer.

Describing Sanjay as a “hero”, Maanayata added, “Sanju shot this film during the most vulnerable phase of his lifeā€¦ our lives. He shot uncomplainingly, all those strenuous scenes with the same passion as ever.

For me he is the HERO of the film. Cool, powerful, spirited and a fighter to the very end! KGF2 belongs to Adheera! Having said that, Sanju is back with a bang, and he couldn’t have said it better himself – aa raha hoon mein.”

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster ‘KGF: Chapter 1’. Starring South star Yash in the lead, the first part’s narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.

The sequel stars Sanjay as antagonist Adheera. Raveena Tandon is also a part of the film.