People’s mood in favour of BJP: Union Min Pralhad Joshi on KCR’s national foray

Hyderabad: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s plans to foray into national politics, alleging that Rao talks about opposition unity but it will be a case of friendship at the national level and opposition in the state.

Asked about Rao’s plans to play a role in national politics by launching a national party, he said people’s mood in the country is in favour of BJP as seen in outcomes of several Assembly elections and bypolls.

“He (Rao) is talking about the unity of the opposition. He tries to have a ‘dosti’ in Delhi and ‘kusthi’ in Hyderabad. That is his approach. People know what has happened in recent elections also, may it be Uttar Pradesh, may it be Uttarakhand and Manipur, Goa. Many by-elections. People have given the verdict and let him do it,” he said.

“He wants to play a national politics at the cost of Telangana. He wants to invest the money from Telangana in politics. People will decide,” he told reporters.

Also Read KTR launches broadside against PM Modi over rupee falling to all-time low

On ruling TRS Working President and state IT minister K T Rama Rao attacking the Centre over fall in rupee value, he said the country is still the fastest growing economy in spite of international developments like the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Let him understand what is happening in the world. What is happening, what is the inflation, what is the Russia-Ukraine war. In spite of that, we are fastest growing economy. It is happening world-wide,” he said.

The TRS was part of the previous UPA government and what was the average inflation during their time and what is the situation of Telangana itself in just eight years of TRS rule, he said.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is a minister because his father is a politician, he said.

Joshi, who is on a visit to Telangana as part of BJP’s ‘parliament pravas yojana’, attacked the TRS government and Chief Minister Rao over alleged family rule, corruption and improper implementation of Central schemes.

He also spoke about the CAG reportedly flagging the TRS government making expenditure without authorisation.

The cost of Kaleswaram project in the state has risen from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 1,20,000 crore, he claimed.

The PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) is not properly implemented and the double bedroom houses for poor as promised by the TRS have not been delivered, he said.

The Hyderabad metro rail project was completed before TRS assumed power and the project has not not reached the old city so far because of the TRS, he alleged.

Apart from Railways and highways, the NDA government has provided Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Telangana in devolution and the CM should say how the money has been spent, he said.