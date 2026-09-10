PepsiCo opens its first food factory in Assam for Rs 778 cr

PepsiCo India & South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha said that with an investment of Rs 778 crore, the facility is the company's first plant in Assam and fifth in India.

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Inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the unit is spread across 44.2 acres and has created 700 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Nalbari: Leading food and beverage maker PepsiCo India on Thursday, September 10, opened its first food factory in Assam, set up with an investment of Rs 778 crore in Nalbari district.

Inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the unit is spread across 44.2 acres and has created 700 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

“The inauguration of PepsiCo India’s foods manufacturing facility in Nalbari is another important milestone in Assam’s industrial growth story. This investment underscores the confidence that leading global companies have in Assam’s business-friendly policies, infrastructure development and skilled workforce,” Sarma said.

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Beyond generating employment and economic activity, the project will strengthen the state’s agricultural ecosystem and create new opportunities for farmers, women and local enterprises, he added.

PepsiCo India & South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha said that with an investment of Rs 778 crore, the facility is the company’s first plant in Assam and fifth in India.

“Through this investment, we are strengthening our manufacturing footprint while creating a positive ripple effect across the value chain, from farmers and local businesses to women, young talent and communities,” he said.

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