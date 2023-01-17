PepsiCo to hike employees to 4000 for expansion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: US-based multinational food company PepsiCo, which started with 250 employees in 2019, will further expand its operations in Hyderabad.

The company’s Global Business Services Centre (GBS) has reportedly planned to increase the existing number of employees to 4,000 employees within the next one and a half years.

PepsiCo GBS is currently delivering critical products and solutions for the company operations and digitalising the HR, and financial services of the company.

KTR assured that the state government would provide all possible support for future investments of the company following the news.

Executive vice president (Corporate Affairs) of PepsiCo, Roberto Azevedo met industries minister KT Rama Rao at the Telangana Pavilion on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos and discussed the company’s expansion plans in the state.

Azevedo stated, “The company was keen to participate in sustainability initiatives in partnership with the Telangana government including improving water efficiency, recycling and reuse of plastics.”

The manufacturing opportunities for popular PepsiCo food products in Telangana were also discussed during the meeting.