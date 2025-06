Hyderabad: In a shocking security breach, unknown persons infiltrated the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Secunderabad using fake army identity cards.

The persons not only entered the premises but also captured videos and photos. Later, army personnel questioned them.

During the inspection, the authorities found that their identity cards were fake. Following it, the suspects were handed over to the Tirumalagiri police.

The investigation is ongoing.