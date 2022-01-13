Pete Davidson to feature in James DeMonaco’s ‘The Home’

Washington: Comedian-actor Pete Davidson is gearing up for a thriller! The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star has been roped in for the upcoming horror thriller movie ‘The Home’ directed by James DeMonaco.

As per Deadline, DeMonaco is writing the script with Adam Canto. Production on the upcoming project is scheduled to begin later this month.

In the upcoming Miramax film, Davidson’s character Max gets a new job at a retirement home when he finds out the residents and their caretakers are hiding secrets. As he inspects the building’s forbidden fourth floor, he discovers more about his own history of being raised as a foster child.

Bill Block and Sebastien K. Lemercier of Miramax will serve as producers for the horror thriller.

Before getting back to work, Davidson was photographed with Kim Kardashian last week in the Bahamas enjoying a post-New Year’s vacation. Davidson has been linked to the SKIMS mogul since they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, in October 2021.

That outing came shortly after the pair shared an on-screen kiss in a sketch when Kardashian hosted an episode of ‘SNL’.

A source told People magazine earlier this month that their “relationship is just perfect” for Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The exes married in May 2014 and share four children.