Petition filed claiming Sambhal’s Jama masjid built on temple, survey ordered

The Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district is making headlines with a Supreme Court lawyer arguing the mosque is built on the remains of a temple.

A petition was filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain in the district court who alleged the Jama Masjid of Sambhal is actually a temple.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, along with his father Hari Shankar Jain, is currently representing similar cases such as the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Gyanvapi cases.

Shankar argued in the Sambhal district court that the mosque was built over the ruins of Shri Hari Mandir.

Speaking to the media, Vishnu Shankar said, “The mandir (temple) in Sambhal (referring to the masjid) is the place of worship for us. We all believe that Kalki avatar is going to happen at this place.”

He further claimed that the temple was partially destroyed by Mughal emperor Babar who then built the Jama masjid.

“In the year 1529, Babar tried to demolish the temple and built the Jama masjid. As this is an archaeological survey of India (ASI) protected area, encroachment is wrong. There are many signs and symbols in the masjid which depict a Hindu temple. Keeping this in mind, a survey will be conducted following the court’s order,” Vishnu Shankar said.

Following the hearing, the court ordered a survey under the supervision of an advocate commissioner.

Soon after, the advocate commissioner accompanied by the district magistrate and superintendent of police along with a heavy police presence arrived at the Sambhal Jama masjid premises to conduct a survey.

A video shows the court commissioner opening the masjid door with masjid committee members also present there. The Jama masjid was surveyed for two hours.

No proof found: Jama masjid committee

After the survey concluded, members of the Jama Masjid committee stated that no proof or any objects were found that proved the mosque was built on a ruined temple.

“No objectionable objects or symbols resembling a temple were discovered during the inspection,” a member of the Jama masjid committee told reporters.

The court has mandated that the survey team submit its report within seven days.