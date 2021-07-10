Petrol, diesel prices hiked again

New Delhi: Fuel prices continue to soar across the country and touched a record high on Saturday in the national capital with petrol retailing at Rs 100.91 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.88 per litre respectively.

In Delhi, petrol got costlier by 35 paise while diesel rose by 26 paise. Other states have also seen an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

In Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai, the petrol price is at Rs 106.93 per litre and diesel prices are at Rs 97.46 per litre.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the Centre should show a “big heart” and reduce taxes on fuel to provide relief to common citizens who are reeling under high prices of petrol and diesel.

Madhya’s Pradesh’s Bhopal also logged soaring petrol prices. Rs 109.24 per litre is being charged on petrol and Rs 98.67 per litre is being charged on diesel.

In Kolkata, petrol prices stand at Rs 101.01 per litre and diesel prices stand at Rs 92.97 per litre respectively.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday took charge as the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and said his focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude oil and natural gas.

“Our focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude oil and natural gas. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modl’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we will work towards the development of a natural gas-based economy in the country,” said the newly appointed Minister.