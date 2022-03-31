Petrol, diesel prices rise despite dip in crude oil rate

Hyderabad: In the last 10 days, petrol and diesel prices have been hiked nine times despite dip in crude oil rate during the same period.

These prices were revised for the very first time on March 22. Since then, the petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by Rs. 6.40 per liter.

Hikes in petrol and diesel prices

The prices of petrol and diesel on March 21 were Rs. 95.41 and Rs. 86.67 per liter which have reached Rs. 101.81 and Rs. 93.07 on March 31.

In terms of percentage, petrol and diesel prices have witnessed hikes of 6.7 and 7.3 percent respectively.

Crude oil rate

Meanwhile, the crude oil price which was $115.62 per barrel on March 21 has dipped to $ 107.41 per barrel on March 31.

In terms of percentage, it has declined by more than 7 percent after the demand from China has fallen down suddenly due to the lockdown in several industrial hubs including Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Despite the fall in the crude oil price, the State-owned oil marketing companies (OMC) are continuously increasing the prices of fuel.

Earlier, the hikes were paused until the completion of five state assembly elections.

Petrol and diesel prices in metros

Although the hike in fuel rate is uniform in the entire country, the prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state due to different rates of Value Added Tax (VAT) by the state governments.

In Hyderabad, the prices of petrol and diesel as of March 31 are 115.42 and 101.58 per liter respectively.

Following are the fuel rates in metros