PFI raids: ‘Futile attempt to scare Muslims’, says Jamaat-e-Islami Telangana president

Hyderabad: The President of Jamaat-e-Islami, Maulana Hamid Muhammad Khan strongly condemned the raids of NIA and ED against PFI in various places of the state and the country and said that the purpose of allegations is to indirectly install fear in Muslims and lower the morale and courage of the youth.

“The central government is under the control of fascist elements and is trying to eliminate the voice of righteous people and by targeting democratic institutions, human rights activists and journalists. The government is providing undisclosed patronage to elements and organizations that are not only involved in hatred and violence but are openly promoting terrorism,” he said.

He further said that ‘this attitude of the government has become a ‘challenge to the supremacy of the Constitution of India’.

“Continuously targeting the largest minority in the country, insulting their holy personalities, targeting the holy book and mosques and raising new objections against the Muslim Personal Law has become a daily routine. Due to this, the largest minority of the country has become a victim of insecurity,” he remarked.

Maulana Hamid Muhammad Khan further demanded the central government stop the arrests of ‘innocent people for no reason’ and not affect the integrity of democratic institutions.

The integrity and development of the country are possible only through peace and brotherhood,” he said.