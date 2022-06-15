PG courses admissions in Telangana critically low

Hyderabad: Low admission for post graduation courses in the state has reached a critical stage to the extent where the PG seats are likely to be abolished. In spite of the Telangana government announcement for CPGET, less number of applications were received for admissions.

The authorities say that if the seats are not filled up, the courses can be abolished as per the UGC rules. There is a need for creating awareness among the students for taking admissions.

Overall admissions for PG courses in private colleges are critically low whereas the admission in University Campus colleges are up to 90%. But still the streams of Urdu, Persian, Arabic and Islamic Studies are having critically low admission and thus they are vulnerable to be abolished.

There is a need to ensure a large number of admissions in these streams to keep them in existence.

A review of the 2020-21 admission figures show that overall there are 22,763 seats in Telangana’s private PG colleges. There are 320 PG colleges in Telangana where only 10,000 students took admissions.

Last year for CPGET, 63.609 percent postgraduate students were declared eligible for admission in PG courses. Those who took Urdu as a second language in SSC or intermediate or in their Degree can be eligible for admission in Urdu, Persian and Arabic PG courses.

The Telangana state conducts Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) to provide admission to the students in various post graduate courses in the university under the Telangana state government. This exam is conducted for admission in Masters in Arts/humanity, Masters in Commerce and Masters in Science. The exam is also conducted for post graduates diploma courses and 5 years integrated program and the mode of the exam is Computer Based Test. Successful candidates are eligible to apply for post graduate courses in different colleges of Telangana under Osmania, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities.