PG medical admissions: SC refuses to stay Telangana HC order, issues notices

Hyderabad: A Supreme Court bench consisting of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Viswanathan issued notices on Friday to various aspirants, requiring them to respond by January 7 to an appeal filed by the Telangana government.

This appeal challenges a recent order from the state high court regarding postgraduate (PG) medical admissions.

The Supreme Court, however, declined to issue any interim order to stay the high court’s ruling. The High Court had previously invalidated Government Orders (GOs) 148 and 149, which modified the eligibility criteria for local candidates in PG medical courses.

The court determined that these amendments breached the Presidential Order of 1974 and Article 371D of the Constitution, which establish definitions for local candidates based on their educational background.

Consequently, the high court allowed all candidates who completed their MBBS, BAMS, or BHMS degrees in Telangana to participate in the counselling process for local-category seats in PG medical admissions for the 2024-25 academic year.

In light of this decision, the Telangana government has approached the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the high court’s ruling.