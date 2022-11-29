Phase II of ‘Avoidable Blindness Free Telangana’ to begin in Jan 2023

Hyderabad: The second phase of the ‘Kanti Velugu’ scheme, an eye care initiative, will be launched on January 18, covering 1.5 crores of individuals across the state of Telangana.



Kanti Velugu will also distribute a staggering 55 lakh spectacles among needy patients.



The scheme was designed to provide medical services to people suffering from eye problems in the state.



Sponsored by the state government, this scheme conducts eye examinations, eyeglasses, surgeries and medicines for less fortunate people in Telangana.

The unique eye care initiative will be held over a period of 100 days with a cost of around Rs 200 crores.

Health minister, T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that the Telangana government has already sanctioned the amount for the smooth conductance of the second phase of the scheme.

“Kanti Velugu is the brainchild of the chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and it’s the health department’s responsibility to implement the prestigious scheme efficiently. I urge all the health workers in Telangana to rise to the occasion and give their best and implement the scheme properly,” said Harish Rao while interacting with District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs) from across the state.

Out of the 55 lakh eyeglasses that will be distributed free of cost, a total of 30 lakh will constitute reading glasses while the rest 25 lakh will be prescription glasses, meant specifically to correct vision problems.

Earlier, a total of 1.5 crore individuals were screened while 50 lakh spectacles were provided free of cost in the first phase of the scheme.

However, in the second phase, the state health department is planning to screen 1.5 crore individuals and distribute 55 lakh eyeglasses.



The state health department will also form 1500 medical teams in the second phase, compared to 827 teams formed during the first phase.