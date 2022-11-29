Tale of Telangana: Promises for minorities, execution for Dalits

Hyderabad: Telangana government claims for the welfare of minorities and equal development of all classes, especially Muslims remain claims. When compared with the latest scheme Dalit Bandhu launched for the development of the Dalit community and minority welfare schemes there is tale of discriminations.

According to government data, Rs 6644 crore was spent on minority welfare in the last 8 years, while Rs 3100 crore was spent on Dalit Bandhu scheme in 2021-22 itself and Rs 17700 crore in 2022-23.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised 12 percent reservation for Muslims, but instead the ST reservation was not only increased from 6 percent to 10 percent, but implementation orders were issued in government jobs as well. Most of the promises made by the government to the minorities have proved to be lip service. In the last four years, the budget execution for the welfare of minorities has been very disappointing.

The government had launched the Dalit Bandhu Scheme for success in the by-elections of the Huzurabad Assembly Constituency, under which financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh per person is being provided to the poor Dalit families on the other hand schemes related to financial assistance for minorities of Minority Finance Corporation stalled. The government can provide financial assistance of at least five lakh rupees to every poor Muslim through a scheme related to bank-linked loans and subsidies to make them self-reliant, but not even a lakh has been released by the Corporation.

If we review the implementation of the subsidy scheme in the last 8 years, 155.33 crores have been released for 18684 people. 2021-22 – Subsidy scheme has not been implemented as Corporation is awaiting issuance of guidelines by Govt. On the other hand, an assistance of Rs. 10 lakh per person has been provided to 31,000 Dalit families under Dalit Bandhu scheme, while this assistance will be released to another 2.82 lakh families.

The government is disbursing the aid money directly without linking it to the bank. The government has released progress reports on various minority welfare schemes, but no clarification has yet been given on budget release and expenditure.

The government has released a detailed report on the achievements of the Dalit Bandhu Scheme, according to which in just two years, Dalit beneficiaries surpass minority beneficiaries in eight years.