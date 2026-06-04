Phone-tapping accused cop sent to judicial custody in DA case

The ACB had conducted searches at Rao’s residence and various other properties on June 3, which uncovered assets worth over Rs 5.92 crore.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2026 3:34 pm IST
A police officer in uniform speaking during an interview or press conference.
N Bhujanga Rao

Hyderabad: Suspended Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) N Bhujanga Rao was sent to a 14-day judicial custody on Thursday, June 4, after the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested him in a disproportionate assets case.

Rao is also an accused in the case related to alleged “phone-tapping” during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime.

The ACB had conducted searches at Rao’s residence and 15 other places belonging to his relatives, “benamidars” and other associates on Wednesday, June 3, which uncovered assets worth over Rs 5.92 crore.

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This included documents relating to 27.29 acre of agricultural land, five open plots, two houses and one commercial building. Net cash of Rs 3.83 lakh, bank balances amounting to Rs 8 lakh, gold ornaments weighing about one kg and two cars were also found.

The suspended police officer had allegedly acquired these assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service, the ACB said.

Rao will be sent to the Chanchalguda jail.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2026 3:34 pm IST

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