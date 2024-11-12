Phone tapping case: Ex BRS MLA Lingaiah skips hearing citing health reasons

Hyderabad: Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah did not appear for questioning at the Jubilee Hills police station on Monday, November 11, after being summoned regarding a phone tapping case.

He cited health issues as the reason for his absence and requested a postponement.

Lingaiah, who represented the Nakrekal assembly constituency in Nalgonda, assured police that he would attend the questioning at the Jubilee Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police’s office on November 14.

According to reports, Lingaiah travelled from his residence in Narketpally to Hyderabad for the hearing but said he was feeling unwell.

The authorities agreed to his request for rescheduling, confirming his promise to appear for questioning on the new date.

This inquiry is linked to new evidence revealed in a Forensic Science Laboratory report, which indicated potential communication between Lingaiah and Mekala Thirupathanna, a suspended additional superintendent of police implicated in the case