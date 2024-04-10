Phone tapping case: Ex-DCP Radha Kishan Rao, others booked for extortion

Hyderabad: Former Task Force deputy commissioner of police (DCP) P Radha Kishan Rao, who has been arrested in the illegal phone tapping case, and two other policemen have been booked by the Jubilee Hills police for alleged extortion and kidnapping.

Radha Kishan Rao and several other individuals, including Inspector Gattumallu and sub-inspector Mallikarjun, had allegedly forced the exchange of shares and ownership from Chairman Venumadhav Chennupati and other directors of Kriya Health Care. Rao is already in police custody in connection with the phone tapping case.

Venumadhav lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills police after Radha Kishan Rao’s recent arrest in the phone tapping case. A case has been registered under sections 386, 365, 341, and 120(b), along with section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Wednesday, a Nampally Court extended the remand Radha Kishan Rao until April 12, in the phone tapping case. The police brought Rao to court as his remand ends on Wednesday after conducting medical tests in Gandhi Hospital.

In the court, Rao complained to the judge about jail authorities not permitting him to use the jail library and to meet with the jail’s superintendent.

Kishan Rao, who worked as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Task Force after superannuation, is being questioned about his alleged involvement in the illegal surveillance (including phone tapping) of individuals and the disappearance of evidence pertaining to the surveillance that took place during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

The matter came to light after a deputy superintendent of police, Praneeth Rao, was arrested initially for allegedly illegally phone tapping numbers of opposition parties. The names of tapped phones also reportedly included current Congress chief minister Revanth Reddy, who was then leader of opposition.

Radha Kishan Rao is also accused of facilitating the illegal transport of cash at the behest of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) during the November 2023 Assembly elections, which the Congress won.

Radha Kishan Rao has been named the fourth accused in the phone tapping case, which came to light last month, causing a stir in political circles.