Phone tapping case: Hyderabad CP hold meeting with SIT

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar on Friday, December 19 held held the first strategic meeting with the newly constituted special investigation team probing the phone tapping case in Telangana.

The SIT planned to draw a roadmap for investigation into the phone tapping case. Following a review of case details, Sajjanar and the SIT discussed legal and technical requirements to move forward in the investigation.

The meeting included high-ranking officials from various jurisdictions, including representatives from Siddipet, Ramagundam, Madhapur, and Maheshwaram, as well as specialised units such as the Greyhounds, the Anti-Narcotics Bureau, and the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

The meeting stressed on maintaining continuity in the probe. Sajjanar had consulted with officers who had previously supervised the case since its registration at the Punjagutta police station, ensuring that the new team benefits from earlier findings. The SIT is expected to intensify its probe into the alleged unauthorized surveillance activities to identify those responsible for the breach of privacy protocols.

Telangana forms new SIT to investigate phone tapping case

Telangana Police on Thursday constituted a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the overall supervision of Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar to probe the alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy issued an order, constituting the nine-member SIT.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha, Siddipet Commissioner of Police S. M. Vijay Kumar. Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Ritiraj, K. Narayan Reddy, Greyhounds Group Commander M. Ravinder Reddy, Additional DCP K. S. Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police P. Venkatagiri, Deputy Superintendents of Police Ch. Sridhar and Nagender Rao are members of the SIT. ACP, Jubilee Hills, Venkatagiri, will be the investigating officer.

He has been heading the investigation into the case registered at Panjagutta Police Station in March last year. The SIT shall complete the investigation in the case and file a charge sheet expeditiously, reads the order by the DGP.

The development came a week after Special Intelligence Bureau’s former chief T. Prabhakar Rao surrendered before the SIT headed by the ACP The retired IPS official surrendered on December 12, a day after the Supreme Court directed him to surrender for custodial interrogation.

With inputs from IANS