Phone tapping: SC issues notices to Telangana govt over ex SIB chief’s bail plea

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court of India has issued notices to the Telangana government regarding a petition filed by T Prabhakar Rao, the former chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), seeking anticipatory bail in the ongoing phone tapping case.

Currently residing in the United States, Prabhakar Rao approached the apex court after the Telangana High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, prompting him to seek relief from the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma examined the petition.

Prabhakar Rao deliberately evading probe: Telangana govt

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the Telangana government, argued that Prabhakar Rao has been deliberately evading investigation for nearly a year.

He also informed the court that Rao’s passport had been cancelled. Justice Nagarathna questioned how Rao could return to India if his passport was revoked, to which Luthra replied that while the passport was cancelled, the central government has the authority to issue a one-time entry passport if needed.

Rao’s counsel counters arguments

Prabhakar Rao’s counsel, senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, contended that Rao was not an accused at the time he left the country and therefore should not be penalised for his absence.

However, the state’s counsel countered this by stating that Rao left India immediately after the FIR was registered and that a Red Corner Notice had been issued against him.

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma also asked about the legal route for Rao’s return, highlighting the complexity of the situation.

The court has adjourned the matter for further hearing after seeking the state’s response.