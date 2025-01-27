Phone tapping: Supreme Court grants bail to suspended Telangana ASP

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Monday, January 27, granted bail to a suspended additional superintendent of police (ASP) Mekala Thirupathanna who is one of the accused in the phone tapping case in Telangana.

The court’s decision was based on the Telangana government’s admission that the chargesheet was filed and the investigation was expected to take four more months. A Bench comprising Justice BV Nagaratna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma heard the matter.

The court observed that there was no reason why the ASP must remain incarcerated when the charge sheet was filed and the trial was yet to commence. Thirupathanna was granted bail on the condition that he would cooperate in trial and not cause any delay, misuse his liberty influence witnesses or tamper evidence. Any traction would lead to the cancellation of bail.

Representing the Telangana government, advocate Siddhartha Luthra opposed the bail, arguing that the investigation into Thirupathanna’s alleged role in the case was ongoing. He highlighted that critical evidence and data, purportedly erased following election results on December 3 last year, were being retrieved from Google servers.

Luthra further stated that the ASP was the prime accused and alleged that he not only facilitated the phone tapping but also played a significant role in destroying evidence. He further pointed out that the tapped phones included those of High Court judges and that questioning of key witnesses remains pending.

Representing Thirupathanna, advocate Siddhartha Dave said the appellant served as Additional SP in the special investigation branch comprising 30 police officers whose official duty was as direction to carry out surveillance. While discharging the duty, the appellant was arrested on frivolous charges and was in custody for 10 months.

Also Read Phone tapping case: Telangana govt expects red corner notice soon on ex SIB chief

Despite the objections from Telangana, the Supreme Court acknowledged the prolonged incarceration and allowed bail, emphasising adherence to the stipulated conditions. The court also observed that Thirupathanna served the Telangana government for 29 years and did not face a single allegation in those years.

Telangana govt opposed bail plea

In September 2024, the Telangana government opposed the bail plea of the ASP accused number four in the case, who is currently in judicial custody.

Opposing the bail plea, Nageswara Rao informed the court that Prabhakar Rao, along with five others including Thirupathanna, significantly disrupted the lives of many individuals through the illegal interception of phone calls to assist the then-ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

He noted that following the BRS’s loss of power, two of the accused fled the country to evade justice. The remaining suspects have allegedly destroyed critical evidence, including hard drives and vital materials.