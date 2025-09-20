Photo: IND-W vs AUS-W: 3rd ODI

With a dozen catches dropped in three ODIs against Australia culminating to yet another series defeat, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday admitted miss chances were costing her side and it’s something they need to address ahead of the women’s World Cup.

While India made plenty of errors throughout the series in the field, they dropped four catches in the opening ODI which they lost by eight wickets. The hosts then dropped six more in the second ODI, despite a record 102-run series-levelling win.

New Delhi: Australian team members celebrate with the trophy during the presentation ceremony after they won the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI09_20_2025_000584A)

