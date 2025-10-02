Photo of Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali trends: Sunn Mere Dil 2 on cards

Islamabad: Pakistani drama Sunn Mere Dil, starring Lollywood heartthrob Wahaj Ali and actress Maya Ali in lead roles, was one of the most-watched serials of 2024. The show premiered on October 9, 2024, and aired its finale on February 19, 2025, on Har Pal Geo.

While the drama initially carried sky-high expectations, the narrative failed to fully live up to its potential and received mixed reviews from audiences.

Now, fresh buzz around Sunn Mere Dil 2 has sparked curiosity among fans.

Sunn Mere Dil 2 on cards?

Speculations began after Maya Ali shared a picture with Wahaj Ali on social media, captioning it, “Hello again, Bilal Abdullah!” a direct reference to Wahaj’s character in the drama.

This simple post has set off a wave of chatter that a sequel to Sunn Mere Dil might be in the works. Whether it’s part two of the same story or an entirely new project remains unclear.

The first season, penned by renowned writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and directed by Haseeb Hassan, featured an impressive cast including Maya Ali, Wahaj Ali, Hira Mani, Usama Khan, and Amar Khan.

As of now, no official confirmation has been made by the makers. If a sequel is indeed happening, fans will be keen to see whether the original cast returns or if the makers take a fresh route.