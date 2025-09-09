Photo: PM Modi meets C P Radhakrishnan

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan has defeated the Opposition’s B Sudershan Reddy to win the Vice President election.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on Sept. 9, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda during a meeting with Maharashtra Governor and Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan, in New Delhi. Radhakrishnan was elected the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday, bagging 452 votes against Opposition nominee and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy’s 300 votes. (@narendramodi/X via PTI Photo) (PTI09_09_2025_000509A)

