Photo: PM’s NCC rally in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 28th January 2022 5:26 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister’s NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: A cadet performs with a parachute during the Prime Minister’s NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with cadets during Prime Minister’s NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: NCC cadets march during Prime Minister’s NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: NCC cadets perform during Prime Minister’s NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

