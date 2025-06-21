Photos: 11th International Day of Yoga

Millions across India rolled out their yoga mats and stretched and meditated to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga.



Kolkata: Special children from Manovikas Kendra perform yoga on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, in Kolkata, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_21_2025_000335B)

Varanasi: People, who came to perform yoga on the occasion of 11th International Day of Yoga, take cover under yoga mats amid rainfall, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_21_2025_000354B)

Rudraprayag: Rescue personnel and others perform yoga on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, at Kedarnath Dham, in Rudraprayag district, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_21_2025_000356B)

Reasi: People perform yoga on the occasion of 11th International Day of Yoga, near the Chenab Bridge, in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_21_2025_000359B)

Kolkata: Special children from Manovikas Kendra perform yoga on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, in Kolkata, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_21_2025_000331B)

Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha and others takes part in a yoga session, organised to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_21_2025_000326B)

**EDS: RPT, ADDS DETAILS; THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted by @BSF_Rajasthan via X on June 21, 2025, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel perform yoga on the occasion of 11th International Yoga Day, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. (@BSF_Rajasthan on X via PTI Photo) (PTI06_21_2025_RPT275B