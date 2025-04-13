Photos: Abhishek Sharma’s incredible ton powers SRH to eight-wicket win over PBKS

Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma returned to form with a breathtaking 141 off 55 balls, overshadowing Shreyas Iyer’s 82, as Sunrisers Hyderabad scripted the second-highest run chase in IPL history to return to winning ways with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in a high-scoring encounter here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer smashed a blistering 82 off 36 balls, laced with six sixes and as many fours, powering his side to a mammoth 245 for six, despite a four-wicket haul by Harshal Patel (4/42).

However, it was Abhishek Sharma, who had been struggling for form this season, that stole the show with an astonishing display of clean hitting. The southpaw, who was dropped once and caught off a no-ball in the fourth over, hammered 10 sixes and 14 fours, recording the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history, as SRH — languishing at the bottom of the table — chased down the target scoring 247 in just 18.3 overs, snapping a four-game losing streak.