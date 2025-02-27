Photos: Afghanistan eliminate England from Champions Trophy

Azmatullah Omarzai emerged the hero for Afghanistan.

ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Afghanistan and England
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, center, celebrates with teammates after dismissal of England's Harry Brook during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Afghanistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. AP/PTI

Lahore: Joe Root smashed a fine century under difficult circumstances but could not stop England’s elimination from the Champions Trophy following a shock eight-run loss to Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

Thanks to Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran’s 177 runs, his highest one-day total, the team scored a massive 325/7 but despite Root’s 111-ball 120, England missed the target.

ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Afghanistan and England
Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, right, and Ibrahim Zadran run between the wickets for score during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Afghanistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. AP/PTI
ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Afghanistan and England
Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, second right, celebrates with teammates after dismissal of England’s Harry Brook during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Afghanistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. AP/PTI
ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Afghanistan and England
Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi celebrates after dismissal of England’s Harry Brook during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Afghanistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. AP/PTI
ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Afghanistan and England
England’s Joe Root celebrates after scoring fifty during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Afghanistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. AP/PTI

Azmatullah Omarzai emerged the hero for Afghanistan, returning excellent figures of 5 for 58 and grabbing the crucial wicket of Root.

