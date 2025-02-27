Photos: Afghanistan eliminate England from Champions Trophy

Lahore: Joe Root smashed a fine century under difficult circumstances but could not stop England’s elimination from the Champions Trophy following a shock eight-run loss to Afghanistan here on Wednesday.
Thanks to Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran’s 177 runs, his highest one-day total, the team scored a massive 325/7 but despite Root’s 111-ball 120, England missed the target.
Azmatullah Omarzai emerged the hero for Afghanistan, returning excellent figures of 5 for 58 and grabbing the crucial wicket of Root.