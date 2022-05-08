Photos: ASI excavation site at Rakhigarhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 8th May 2022 2:42 pm IST
Hisar: Excavation site RGR 1 of Archeological Survey of India, where large quantity of debit-age/waste of semi-precious stones were traced, at Rakhigarhi in Hisar district, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Two adult skeletons have been recently found in the RGR 7 site, belonging to the Indus Valley Civilisation. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Hisar: Workers at the excavation site of Archeological Survey of India, belonging to Indus Valley Civilisation, at Rakhigarhi in Hisar district, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Two adult skeletons have been recently found in the RGR 7 site, belonging to the Indus Valley Civilisation. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Hisar: Excavation site RGR 1 of Archeological Survey of India, where large quantity of debit-age/waste of semi-precious stones were traced, at Rakhigarhi in Hisar district, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Two adult skeletons have been recently found in the RGR 7 site, belonging to the Indus Valley Civilisation. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Hisar: Excavation site RGR 7 of Archeological Survey of India, where 60 skeletons have been found in the previous excavations, at Rakhigarhi in Hisar district, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Two adult skeletons have been recently found in the RGR 7 site, belonging to the Indus Valley Civilisation. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

