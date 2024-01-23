Photos: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 23rd January 2024 2:47 pm IST
Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Guwahati, Assam, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_23_2024_000092B)
Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Guwahati, Assam, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_23_2024_000063B)
Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Guwahati, Assam, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_23_2024_000068B)
Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Guwahati, Assam, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_23_2024_000093B)
Guwahati: Security personnel attempt to stop Congress workers from crossing police barricades during the latter’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_23_2024_000108B)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 23rd January 2024 2:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button