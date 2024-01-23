Photos: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Guwahati, Assam, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_23_2024_000063B) Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Guwahati, Assam, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_23_2024_000068B) Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Guwahati, Assam, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_23_2024_000093B) Guwahati: Security personnel attempt to stop Congress workers from crossing police barricades during the latter's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_23_2024_000108B)