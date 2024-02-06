Photos: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th February 2024 8:56 pm IST
Sundargarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during national flag handover ceremony as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Odisha from Jharkhand, in Sundargarh district, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gumla: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh with Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) President Rajesh Thakur and Jharkhand Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir address the media during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Gumla district, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gumla: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the media during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Gumla district, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gumla: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi acknowledges supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Gumla district, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA AICC** Sundargarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during national flag handover ceremony as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Odisha from Jharkhand, in Sundargarh district, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA @IYC** Sundargarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during national flag handover ceremony as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Odisha from Jharkhand, in Sundargarh district, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)

